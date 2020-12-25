SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0854 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.1%  Gold 1’857 -0.8%  Bitcoin 21’111 2.3%  Dollar 0.8911 0.3%  Öl 51.3 0.4% 
25.12.2020 00:26:00

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 Deadline in Securities Class Action - BRY

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY): (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 26, 2018 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 21, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Berry investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Berry class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1991.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents, and, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Berry had materially overstated its operational efficiency and stability; (2) Berry's operational inefficiency and instability would foreseeably necessitate operational improvements that would disrupt the Company's productivity and increase costs; (3) the foregoing would foreseeably negatively impact the Company's revenues; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 21, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1991.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-reminds-berry-corporation-investors-of-important-january-21-deadline-in-securities-class-action--bry-301198460.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.36
3.56 %
UBS Group 12.53
2.58 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’014.50
1.65 %
Swiss Re 82.28
1.58 %
Swiss Life Hldg 403.70
1.46 %
Geberit 540.20
-0.41 %
Sika 237.70
-0.54 %
Nestle 101.24
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 301.50
-0.85 %
Lonza Grp 554.00
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Aufwärtstrend intakt / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA hält weiter
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

China startet Kartell-Untersuchung gegen Online-Riesen Alibaba
Staatsfonds verkauft Aktien von Apple, Amazon & Co. - und stockt dafür bei diesen US-Titeln kräftig auf
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk sorgt mit Krypto-Gedankenspiel für Aufregung
Kalifornien investiert in Ausbau von Wasserstoff-Infrastruktur: Kann die NEL-Aktie profitieren?
Elon Musk wollte 2018 Verkauf von Tesla an Apple ausloten - Tesla-Aktie beendet den Handel in Grün
BioNTech und Pfizer liefern weitere 100 Millionen Impfdosen an USA - BioNTech-Aktie schliesst tiefer
Sie investierten alles in Bitcoin: So lebt die "Bitcoin Family" jetzt
Nikola-Aktie bricht nach Auftragsstornierung zweistellig ein
LafargeHolcim-Aktien von spekulativen Käufen angetrieben
Airbnb mit neuem Werbecoup nach Mega-Börsengang

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX geht freundlich in die Weihnachtspause
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit