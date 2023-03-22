SMI 10'782 -0.1%  SPI 14'123 0.0%  Dow 32'030 -1.6%  DAX 15'216 0.1%  Euro 0.9964 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'196 0.3%  Gold 1'967 1.3%  Bitcoin 24'957 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9174 -0.5%  Öl 75.8 1.0% 
23.03.2023 00:07:00

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages VBit Technologies Corp., VBit Mining LLC Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of VBit Technologies Corp., VBit Mining LLC (Collectively, "VBit") securities, which were unregistered in the form of investment contracts, between January 1, 2019 and February 13, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 17, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased VBit securities, which were in the form of investment contracts, during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the VBit class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12202 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 17, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by making false and misleading statements and omitting material information concerning VBit's mining operations. The lawsuit also alleges that defendants violated the Securities Act by offering, selling and soliciting unregistered securities.

To join the VBit class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12202 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-vbit-technologies-corp-vbit-mining-llc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action-301779295.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
22.03.23 SMI-Erholung setzt sich fort
22.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
22.03.23 Marktüberblick: Banken im Erholungsmodus
22.03.23 Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Wann wird das volle Potenzial entfesselt?
22.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Was sagt Jerome Powell?
21.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf Societe Generale SA, BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, ING Groep NV
21.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
UBS-Aktie fällt: UBS plant Vertragsauflösung von Klein - UBS kauft eigene Anleihen zurück und will keine neuen Aktien ausgeben
GameStop präsentiert schwarze Zahlen - GameStop-Aktie hebt ab
Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Aussagen: US-Börsen zum Handelsende verlustreich -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mit Aufschlägen
Stadler Rail-Aktie profitiert: Auftrag von Trenitalia erhalten
Credit Suisse-Aktie sinkt: Ausserordentliche Session zur CS-Übernahme im April - Wertlose CS-Anleihen rufen Anwaltskanzleien auf den Plan
US-Notenbank Fed erhöht Leitzins um 0,25 Prozent
Novartis-Aktie schwächelt: Novartis gibt Pläne für grossangelegte Studie in Grossbritannien auf
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Vormittag Verlust reich
Julius Bär-Aktie wieder tiefer: Julius-Bär-Manager verkauft Aktien für mehrere Millionen Franken
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor Fed-Entscheidung

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Aussagen: US-Börsen zum Handelsende verlustreich -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mit Aufschlägen

Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Mittwoch etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte letztlich knapp in der Gewinnzone. An den US-Börsen schwankten die Kurse am Mittwoch deutlich, letztlich gaben sie klar nach. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts.

