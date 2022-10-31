SMI 10'806 0.2%  SPI 13'778 0.2%  Dow 32'148 -1.6%  DAX 13'257 -0.6%  Euro 0.9845 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'622 -0.8%  Gold 1'634 -0.8%  Bitcoin 20'145 -1.6%  Dollar 1.0030 0.3%  Öl 95.5 0.8% 
Top News
SNB-Chef Thomas Jordan geht von geringem Rezessionsrisiko aus - Warnung vor Stromausfällen
Die Säule 3a - so sparen Sie für die gebundene Selbstvorsorge
Tesla-Fahrzeuge im Visier: Apple-Partner Foxconn will mehr als nur iPhones bauen
Skalierbarkeit im Blick: Wird das neue Blockchain-Projekt Aptos zum "Solana-Killer" ?
Bitcoin Cash kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 1530862 / ISIN: US84763A1088]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.11.2022 00:58:00

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - SPPI

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
1.27 CHF -55.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) resulting from allegations that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9455 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On September 22, 2022, after market hours, Reuters reported that advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") "voted against recommending Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' [] experimental drug for the treatment of patients with a form of non-small cell lung cancer." The article further reported that "[t]he FDA panel voted 9 to 4 against the oral drug, poziotinib, citing marginal efficacy, high level of toxicities, and lack of dose optimization. The panel's decision was in-line with briefing documents released by the drug regulator on Tuesday that raised concerns over the efficacy of the treatment compared with existing drugs like Daiichi Sankyo's [] and AstraZeneca's Enhertu."

On this news, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' stock price fell 31% to close at $0.43 per share on September 23, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-investors-with-losses-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--sppi-301663829.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Spectrum Pharmaceuticals IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten