SMI 12’620 -0.4%  SPI 16’025 -0.4%  Dow 36’114 -0.5%  DAX 16’032 0.1%  Euro 1.0438 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’316 0.0%  Gold 1’823 -0.2%  Bitcoin 38’842 -3.3%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.3%  Öl 84.1 -0.9% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
Orchard Supply Hardware Stores a Aktie [Valor: 14535939 / ISIN: US6856914048]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.01.2022 00:36:00

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Oak Street Health, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - OSH

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: New York, N.Y., January 13, 2022. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 14, 2022.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

SO WHAT: If you purchased Oak Street Health securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Oak Street Health class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2210.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 14, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oak Street Health maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street Health was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street Health was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street Health was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To join the Oak Street Health class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2210.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-oak-street-health-inc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--osh-301460867.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

﻿

Nachrichten zu Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corp. (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corp. (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV

Was gibt es für Privatanleger bei Corporate Actions zu beachten? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Irene Brunner, Head Exchange Traded Solutions Switzerland; BNP Paribas, welche Themen die Anleger aktuell beschäftigt und wie sich die kürzlichen Corporate Actions bei IBM und Daimler auf die Produkte am Markt auswirken.

Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Roche Holding AG
13.01.22 Salzgitter-Hochöfen stehen vor dem Aus – Aktie bricht aus
13.01.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
13.01.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs ohne vorzeitige Rückzahlung
13.01.22 SMI kann gute Vorgaben nicht nutzen
13.01.22 Marktüberblick: US-Dollar nach Inflationsdaten unter Druck
13.01.22 Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV
07.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie gibt schlussendlich zweistellig ab: Relief-Partner NRx fordert 185 Millionen Dollar Schadenersatz
Klumpenrisiko: Darum sollten Anleger bei Investitionen in den SMI Vorsicht walten lassen
US-Börsen schliessen auf rotem Terrain -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben aus dem Handel
Geberit-Aktie schliesst nach positiven Umsatzzahlen 2021 dennoch deutlich leichter
Ripple steht ein bewegtes Jahr bevor: Das erwartet Anleger der Kryptowährung 2022
Bitcoin-Dividende "Bividend": NASDAQ-Unternehmen BTCS schüttet Dividende in Kryptowährung aus
Moderna-Aktie verliert: Moderna erwartet im März Daten zur Impfung für Kinder ab zwei Jahren
Swissquote erzielt erneut Rekordergebnis - Aktie fällt dennoch deutlich
Novartis-Aktie fester: Novartis will kommenden Monat US-Notfallzulassung für Ensovibep beantragen
Bossard-Aktie schwächelt: Bossard schreibt 2021 Rekordumsatz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit