Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’090 -2.1%  SPI 14’246 -1.9%  Dow 31’393 -2.7%  DAX 13’762 -3.1%  Euro 1.0388 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’599 -3.4%  Gold 1’871 1.3%  Bitcoin 28’930 -2.0%  Dollar 0.9880 0.8%  Öl 121.9 -0.8% 
1 Aktie gratis
Bakkt a Aktie [Valor: 114335637 / ISIN: US05759B1070]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.06.2022 00:45:00

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important June 21 Deadline in Securities Class Actio...

Bakkt a
2.44 USD -7.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: BKKT, BKKT-WT) (NASDAQ: VIHAU, VIH, VIHAW) (a) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC ("Legacy Bakkt") completed on or about October 15, 2021 (the "Business Combination") of the importantJune 21, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Bakkt securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Bakkt class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5546 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 21, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation, and that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bakkt had defective financial controls; (2) as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the Business Combination; (3) accordingly, Bakkt would need to restate certain of its financial statements; (4) Bakkt downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues; (5) Bakkt overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls; and (6) as a result, the Offering Documents and defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Bakkt class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5546 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-bakkt-holdings-inc-fka-vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-june-21-deadline-in-securities-class-action--bkkt-bkkt-wt-vihau-vih-vih-301565799.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Analysen zu Bakkt Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

10.06.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
10.06.22 Twitter-Entscheidung bis Anfang August
10.06.22 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf-Ziele kommen an
10.06.22 Zins- und Inflationssorgen werden grösser
10.06.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Zurück im Trendkanal / BMW – Charttechnische Barriere in Reichweite
09.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Sensirion Holding AG
02.06.22 Sparkojote: Market Timing funktioniert nicht | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’785.55 13.12 TSSMOU
Short 12’174.31 8.94 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’090.26 10.06.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’537.75 16.42 S1AMIU
Long 10’287.03 11.99 JSSMVU
Long 9’671.76 7.22 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI beendet Handelswoche deutlich schwächer -- DAX letztendlich tiefrot -- Wall Street schlussendlich verlustreich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Outperformer der letzten Bärenmärkte: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger im Blick behalten
US-Inflationsrate klettert im Mai auf neues 40-Jahreshoch
Credit Suisse-Aktie fällt schlussendlich: State Street dementiert Kaufinteresse
Nestlé-Aktie zum Handelsschluss schwächer: Nestlé verkauft den USA erneut Babymilchpulver
Bayer-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Bayer gewinnt weiteren Glyphosat-Prozess in den USA
Kinarus-Aktie startet positiv: Handel an der SIX aufgenommen
Santhera-Aktie im Minus: Santhera sieht Finanzierung für 2022 gesichert
Tesla-Aktie gibt schlussendlich nach: US-Untersuchung von Teslas "Autopilot"-System ausgeweitet
Terra-Blockchain: Zweiter massiver Exploit innerhalb eines Jahres

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}