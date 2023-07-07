ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Atlas Lithium Corporation f/k/a Brazil Minerals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ATLX, BMIX

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'875 -1.0%  SPI 14'378 -0.7%  Dow 33'735 -0.6%  DAX 15'603 0.5%  Euro 0.9761 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'237 0.3%  Gold 1'926 0.8%  Bitcoin 26'958 0.5%  Dollar 0.8887 0.0%  Öl 78.1 2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Lizenz der Regulierungsbehörde: Ripple mit neuen Möglichkeiten in Asien-Pazifik-Region
KW 27: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Hedgefondsmanager Seth Klarman sieht "Alles-Blase" und empfiehlt neue "Jagdgebiete"
Wedbush-Analyst sieht in KI keinen "Hype-Zyklus" - Beginn eines Tech-Bullenmarktes
Die besten Dividendenfonds kaufen: Attraktive Renditen in volatilen Marktphasen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379thyssenkrupp nucera121805981DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Sika41879292
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Brazil Minerals Aktie [Valor: 35050010 / ISIN: US1058612078]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.07.2023 00:35:00

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Atlas Lithium Corporation f/k/a Brazil Minerals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ATLX, BMIX

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Atlas Lithium Corporation f/k/a Brazil Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATLX, BMIX) between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 1, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Atlas Lithium securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Atlas Lithium class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16825 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 1, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Atlas Lithium overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (2) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company's stock; (3) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium's business was revealed; and (4)  as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Atlas Lithium class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16825 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-atlas-lithium-corporation-fka-brazil-minerals-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--atlx-bmix-301872125.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Brazil Minerals Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brazil Minerals Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen