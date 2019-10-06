+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
06.10.2019 19:15:00

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holdings Inc. - WTRH

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) from May 17, 2019 through August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and/or pursuant or traceable to Waitr's November 2018 going public transaction with Landcadia or in its May 2019 secondary public offering ("SPO"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Waitr investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Waitr class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1690.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Waitr was not on the verge of profitability; (2) Waitr was not providing its services at a sustainable low take rate established at 15%; (3) Waitr was unable to extract efficiencies from its full time fixed-rate labor force that was purported to allow the Company to offer its services at a lower rate than competitors; (4) its software provided little or no competitive advantages and what first-mover advantage Waitr claimed existed, was quickly squandered by the inability to obtain sophisticated high-level programmers and software engineers who could enable Waitr to refine and develop the software necessary to stay competitive in its market; (5) Waitr did not maintain an adequate system of internal controls so as to report and eliminate material conflicts of interest; and (6) as a result, Waitr's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1690.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-waitr-holdings-inc--wtrh-300931585.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
04.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf RWE AG
04.10.19
Vontobel: Mit reduziertem Risiko am Kurspotenzial der Versicherer partizipieren
04.10.19
US-Zinshoffnungen helfen SMI aus dem Keller
04.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend / Novartis – Kursrutsch aus dem Trendkanal?
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei Handelsdeal zwischen USA und China: Diese Währungen sollten Anleger im Blick behalten
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto
Marc Cuban: Amazon-Aktien im Wert von einer Milliarde
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Hohe Mining-Zeit - Brand in Bitcoin-Farm dafür verantwortlich?
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
KW 40: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Lukrativer Payment-Markt: PayPal verschafft sich Zugang zu China
ARYZTA-Aktie hebt ab: ARYZTA verkauft Mehrheit seiner Picard-Beteiligung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB