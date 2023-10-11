Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Masimo CorpShs Aktie [Valor: 493578 / ISIN: US5747951003]
12.10.2023 01:11:00

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Masimo Corporation Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action - MASI

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) between February 28, 2023 and July 17, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the importantOctober 23, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Masimo securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Masimo class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18661 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 23, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's sales pipeline. In reality, defendants' forecasting processes failed to adequately account for potential loss of sensor sales among Masimo's customers, as well as the potential decline in demand for premium and luxury audio categories. Alternatively, defendants deliberately ignored the decline in sales. In either event, defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed revenue guidance for fiscal 2023. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Masimo class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18661 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-investor-rights-law-firm-encourages-masimo-corporation-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-october-23-deadline-in-securities-class-action--masi-301953901.html

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.

