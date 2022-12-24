SMI 10'805 0.3%  SPI 13'817 0.3%  Dow 33'204 0.5%  DAX 13'941 0.2%  Euro 0.9911 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'817 -0.2%  Gold 1'798 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'677 0.0%  Dollar 0.9332 0.0%  Öl 84.0 2.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
KW 51: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
MSCI Emerging Markets-ETF - die besten Schwellenländer-ETF Fonds
Betaphase erreicht: Starbucks hievt NFT-Programm auf neues Level
Trotz Rezession und Nachfragerückgang: Experte sieht 2023 steigende Öl- und Erdgaspreise
NFT Marketplaces Schweiz Vergleich 2022: Die besten NFT Plattformen im Test
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Iris Energy Aktie [Valor: 114543835 / ISIN: AU0000185993]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.12.2022 01:17:00

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Iris Energy Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IREN

Iris Energy
1.19 USD 5.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Iris Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: IREN): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (ii) between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 6, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Iris Energy securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Iris Energy class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10232 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 6, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the IPO offering documents and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Iris's Bitcoin miners, owned through its Non-Recourse SPVs, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations; (2) accordingly, Iris's use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as defendants had represented; (3) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition; and (4) as a result, the IPO offering documents and defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Iris Energy class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10232 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-investor-rights-law-firm-encourages-iris-energy-ltd-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--iren-301709784.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Iris Energy Limited Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Iris Energy Limited Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2022. Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.

Robert Halver: Schockjahr 2022 – ein Rückblick | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
23.12.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
23.12.22 Robert Halver: Schockjahr 2022 – ein Rückblick | BX Swiss TV
23.12.22 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 DAX Ausblick: Zinsfantasien trüben Weihnachtsstimmung
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
23.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - An der Volumenspitze / SAP SE - Rückfall bestätigt?
23.12.22 Finanzchef kehrt Morphosys den Rücken
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'266.11 18.66 F7SSMU
Short 11'463.73 13.88 BOSSMU
Short 11'918.72 8.80 GWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'804.68 23.12.2022 17:31:57
Long 10'360.91 18.99 A7SSMU
Long 10'149.43 13.79 EHSSMU
Long 9'716.69 8.91 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse reicht Strafanzeige gegen "Inside Paradeplatz"-Betreiber ein
Zusammenbruch der Kryptobörse: Deutsche Hochstaplerin Anna Sorokin wirft Ex-FTX-Chef Betrug vor
Brand auf Baustelle in Zug - Partners Group wird zur Hauptaktionärin von Breitling - Aktie im Plus
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Credit Suisse (CS) am Freitagvormittag zu
Tesla-Aktie verliert: CEO Elon Musk will vorerst keine weiteren Tesla-Aktien veräussern
Vorm Weihnachtswochenende: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich höher
Personalchaos in Teslas Berliner Werk - Musk-Konzern kann Stellen nicht besetzen
Roche-Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus: US-Zulassung für Lunsumio erhalten
Ethereum Kurs Prognose: Diese ETH-Investoren sind bullisch wie noch nie!
mobilezone-Aktie höher: Zwei Zukäufe für 26 Millionen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.