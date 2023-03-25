SMI 10'634 -0.8%  SPI 13'939 -0.9%  Dow 32'238 0.4%  DAX 14'957 -1.7%  Euro 0.9965 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'131 -1.8%  Gold 1'977 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'173 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9200 0.0%  Öl 75.0 -0.8% 
26.03.2023 00:15:00

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Edgio, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - EGIO

Limelight Networks
3.73 CHF 14.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Edgio, Inc. (NYSE: EGIO) resulting from allegations that Edgio may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Edgio securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=13174 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 13, 2023, before the market opened, Edgio issued a press release disclosing that it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and Quarterly Reports for 2022 and 2021 related to the revenue recognition of its Open Edge Solution. Edgio further disclosed that its audit committee "identified an error in the Company's historic accounting treatment of Edgio's Open Edge solution." As a result, the Company further disclosed that it would be unable to file its annual report on time.

On this news, Edgio's share price fell 15% to close at $0.87 per share on March 13, 2023, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-investor-rights-law-firm-encourages-edgio-inc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--egio-301781028.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'055.34 18.47 SXSSMU
Short 11'254.24 13.80 PESSMU
Short 11'676.89 8.93 BSSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'634.04 24.03.2023 17:30:21
Long 10'174.34 18.80 EHSSMU
Long 9'972.09 13.89 3SSMZU
Long 9'512.50 8.71 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

