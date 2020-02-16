16.02.2020 18:00:00

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Southwest Airlines Co.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Southwest Airlines Co. resulting from allegations that Southwest may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

On January 30, 2020, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Southwest Flew Millions on Jets With Unconfirmed Maintenance Records, Government Report Says" citing "a government report to be released in coming days[.]" The article stated, among other things, that "Southwest pilots flew more than 17 million passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records over roughly two years, and in 2019 smashed both wingtips of a jet on a runway while repeatedly trying to land amid gale-force winds" and that "FAA managers in the Dallas-area office that supervises Southwest routinely allowed the carrier 'to fly aircraft with unresolved safety concerns.'"

On this news, Southwest's stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 1.86%, to close at $55.83 per share on January 30, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Southwest investors. If you purchased shares of Southwest please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1766.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-investor-firm-continues-to-investigate-securities-claims-against-southwest-airlines-co-301005514.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.02.20
Je schlechter die Lage, umso höher der Ölpreis
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Virus-Sorgen werfen SMI nicht aus der Bahn
14.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Auf Talfahrt / LafargeHolcim – Lage trübt sich deutlich ein
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Cyberkriminalität: Verschwundene Bitcoins in Milliardenhöhe für Geldwäsche genutzt
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk anfangs skeptisch gegenüber Cybertruck
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google: Das haben den Billionenkonzerne gemein
Abgestuft: Facebook-Aktie leidet durch pessimistischen Wall Street-Experten
Schindler erreicht Wachstumsziele bei etwas tieferer Profitabilität - Schindler-Aktie unter Druck
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
KW 7: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stärker: Aurora steigert Umsatz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor dem Wochenende konnte der heimische Markt zulegen und erreichte zeitweise ein neues Rekordhoch. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag ohne grössere Ausschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;