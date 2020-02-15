|
15.02.2020 01:14:00
ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Investigation into Securities Claims Against Celanese Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - CE
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) resulting from allegations that Celanese may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On January 30, 2020, post-market, Celanese reported its full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.35 and adjusted EPS of $1.99. Scott Richardson, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, explained this discrepancy was in part related to a $89 million reserve being booked by the company related to a European Commission competition law investigation concerning certain Celanese subsidiaries.
On this news, Celanese's stock price fell $6.69 per share, or 6.07%, to close at $103.50 on January 31, 2020.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Celanese's investors. If you purchased shares of Celanese, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1772.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-investor-firm-announces-investigation-into-securities-claims-against-celanese-corporation-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-contact-the-firm--ce-301005501.html
SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Vor dem Wochenende konnte der heimische Markt zulegen und erreichte zeitweise ein neues Rekordhoch. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag ohne grössere Ausschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}