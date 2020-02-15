15.02.2020 01:14:00

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Investigation into Securities Claims Against Celanese Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - CE

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) resulting from allegations that Celanese may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 30, 2020, post-market, Celanese reported its full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.35 and adjusted EPS of $1.99. Scott Richardson, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, explained this discrepancy was in part related to a $89 million reserve being booked by the company related to a European Commission competition law investigation concerning certain Celanese subsidiaries.

On this news, Celanese's stock price fell $6.69 per share, or 6.07%, to close at $103.50 on January 31, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Celanese's investors.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

