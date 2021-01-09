SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
09.01.2021 22:03:00

ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Reminds Fortress Biotech, Inc. Investors of Important January 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100...

NEW YORK, Jan. 9. 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) between December 11, 2019 and October 9, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 26, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Fortress investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Fortress class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1997.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) intravenous ("IV") Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the New Drug Application for IV Tramadol; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1997.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-and-longstanding-law-firm-reminds-fortress-biotech-inc-investors-of-important-january-26-deadline-in-securities-class-action-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-contact-firm--fbio-301204711.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 60.94
2.01 %
Roche Hldg G 301.70
1.36 %
Sika 254.20
1.11 %
Lonza Grp 589.00
0.99 %
Geberit 582.00
0.87 %
Zurich Insur Gr 384.40
-0.85 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’061.50
-1.07 %
UBS Group 13.51
-1.21 %
Swisscom 473.60
-1.33 %
CS Group 12.10
-3.62 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:00
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV
08.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
08.01.21
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
08.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starker Aufwärtstrend / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA hält
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB erzielt 2020 Gewinn von rund 21 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie legt zu
Portfolio-Manager schlägt Alarm: Kommt 2021 ein Crash auf die Märkte zu?
Teslas chinesische Konkurrenten im Blick: So bewertet ein Analyst die Anleger-Chancen bei NIO und XPeng
Kaufempfehlung: Diese Cloudaktien halten Analysten auch 2021 noch für aussichtsreich
Analysten setzen Roche-Bons weiter zu
EU verdoppelt Impfstoffbestellung bei BioNTech/Pfizer - Impfstoff wirkt gegen neue Corona-Variante - BioNTech-Aktie zieht kräftig an
Credit Suisse rechnet wegen höherer Rückstellungen mit Verlust im vierten Quartal - CS-Aktie gerät kräftig unter Druck
Bitcoin hält sich in Rekordreichweite - über 41'000 US-Dollar
VAT, Sensirion, Inficon & Co.: Schweizer Technologietitel am Freitag auf Höhenflug - Halbleiterbranche boomt
Volkswagen, Tesla oder BYD: Diese Auto-Titel haben sich im vergangenen Jahr am besten geschlagen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag weiter grüne Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX setzte seinen Rekordkurs fort. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich letztlich grün. Mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen zeigten sich die grössten Börsen in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit