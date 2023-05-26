|
27.05.2023 01:18:00
ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages UP Fintech Holding Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - TIGR
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) resulting from allegations that UP Fintech may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
SO WHAT: If you purchased UP Fintech securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.
WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16262 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.
WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 16, 2023, UP Fintech issued a press release responding to requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"). The press release stated that "the Company will change its approach of updating user terminals for existing Chinese mainland clients and will remove its app "Tiger International" from the Chinese mainland application market starting on May 18, 2023, in order to complete the rectification work with satisfactory results.
On this news, UP Fintech's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell 7% to close at $2.64 per ADR on May 16, 2023.
WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-highly-recognized-law-firm-encourages-up-fintech-holding-limited-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--tigr-301836055.html
SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu UP Fintech Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)
|
17.03.22
|Ausblick: UP Fintech A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.11.21
|Ausblick: UP Fintech A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.09.21
|Ausblick: UP Fintech A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.03.21
|Ausblick: UP Fintech A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu UP Fintech Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)
Stablecoins sind stabile Währungen auf der Blockchain, die man versucht mit einem Stabilitätsmechanismus zu stabilisieren.
Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? Sind diese sinnvoll und wofür werden sie benötigt? Diese Fragen beantwortet Lidia Kurt-Bolla, Gründerin und Partnerin bei Vision& im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLösung im US-Schuldenstreit zeichnet sich ab: SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus - Feiertag in Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zum Wochenausklang höher, während auch der deutsche Leitindex in die Gewinnzone kletterte. An der Wall Street ging es vorm Wochenende bergauf. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}