SMI 10'770 -1.0%  SPI 13'766 -1.0%  Dow 32'920 -0.9%  DAX 13'893 -0.7%  Euro 0.9888 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'804 -0.8%  Gold 1'792 0.9%  Bitcoin 15'644 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9319 0.0%  Öl 79.3 -2.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Das Wichtigste zu Faktor-Zertifikaten
Dr. Doom Nouriel Roubini: Rezession unvermeidlich - So tief kann es am Aktienmarkt dann runter gehen
Morgan Stanley: So wird das Portfolio im Bärenmarkt defensiv ausgerichtet
Netflix-Aktie 2022 unter Druck: Wells Fargo für 2023 jedoch positiv gestimmt
Hilfe von Shark-Tank-Juror: Leidenschaft finden um so Karriere zu machen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Silvergate Capital a Aktie [Valor: 44967382 / ISIN: US82837P4081]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.12.2022 01:00:00

ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Silvergate Capital Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SI

Silvergate Capital a
18.51 USD -2.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the importantFebruary 6, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Silvergate securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Silvergate class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9952 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 6, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering; (2) Silvergate's customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

To join the Silvergate class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9952mailto:or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-highly-recognized-law-firm-encourages-silvergate-capital-corporation-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--si-301705368.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Analysen zu Silvergate Capital Corporation Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Einen Preis in der Kategorie «Newcomer-ETF» gewann der CSIF (IE) MSCI USA Tech 125 ESG Universal Blue UCITS ETF B USD von der Credit Suisse.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser, Head of Index Solutions bei der Credit Suisse was den ETF so besonders macht.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser

Inside Trading & Investment

16.12.22 Elon Musk setzt Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
16.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
16.12.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.12.2022
16.12.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
16.12.22 Der Pessimismus kehrt zurück
16.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Deutlicher Rücksetzer / Siemens - Ende der Erholungs-Rally?
16.12.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser
15.12.22 DAX – Fed nimmt Fuß vom Gaspedal – Was macht heute die EZB?
13.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'224.36 18.25 JUSSMU
Short 11'407.65 13.90 USSMNU
Short 11'830.71 8.97 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'770.38 16.12.2022 17:31:09
Long 10'315.24 18.89 5SSMWU
Long 10'083.43 13.81 APSSMU
Long 9'654.99 8.97 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie gibt nach: Brand auf Roche-Areal in Basel - Stromversorgung beeinträchtigt
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals schiesst am Mittag hoch
SNB: In- und ausländische Unternehmen ziehen massiv Kapital aus der Schweiz ab
Oerlikon-Aktie fällt zurück: Oerlikon erreicht Meilenstein in Wachstumsstrategie - Riri-Übernahme
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals zündet am Freitagnachmittag Kursrakete
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Vorsicht – drücken die Gerüchte bei Binance den Bitcoin wieder unter 10.000$?
Notenbanken verderben Stimmung an den Börsen: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen verlustreich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Bad Investments: Diese Aktien erwiesen sich für Warren Buffett 2022 als Fehlgriff
Bachem-Aktie wieder im Minus: Bachem sichert sich langfristigen Folgeauftrag in Milliardenhöhe
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Freitagmittag mit Abschlägen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten