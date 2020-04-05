05.04.2020 20:00:00

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important May 22nd Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit Commenced by the Firm

NEW YORK, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. between March 7, 2016 and March 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important May 22, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for RTI investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the RTI class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1812.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) RTI inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers; (2) RTI's internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (3) as a result, RTI would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 22, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1812.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

