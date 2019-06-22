22.06.2019 20:45:00

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM: Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pyxus International, Inc. - PYX

NEW YORK, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) from June 7, 2018 through November 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pyxus investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company's accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) defendants' positive statements about Pyxus' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

