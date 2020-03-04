04.03.2020 01:15:00

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against NexTech AR Solutions Corp. - NEXCF

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) resulting from allegations that NexTech may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On February 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "NexTech AR: Relentless Stock Promotion, Sketchy Related Party Transactions and a Vaporware Product—Price Target: $0," alleging, among other things, that NexTech had "virtually no credible business prospects and appears to be focused almost entirely on promoting its stock[] and insider self-dealing."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.3586, or 21.73%, to close at $1.2914 per share on February 10, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by NexTech investors. If you purchased shares of NexTech please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1774.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

