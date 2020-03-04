ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against NexTech AR Solutions Corp. - NEXCF

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF) resulting from allegations that NexTech may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "NexTech AR: Relentless Stock Promotion, Sketchy Related Party Transactions and a Vaporware Product—Price Target: $0," alleging, among other things, that NexTech had "virtually no credible business prospects and appears to be focused almost entirely on promoting its stock[] and insider self-dealing."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.3586, or 21.73%, to close at $1.2914 per share on February 10, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by NexTech investors. If you purchased shares of NexTech please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1774.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

cases@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-globally-recognized-firm-announces-investigation-of-securities-claims-against-nextech-ar-solutions-corp--nexcf-301015912.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.