Rosemount Memorial Park Cemetery Completed Cremation Chapel Renovation and Begins Building a New Mausoleum

ELIZABETH, N.J., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosemount Memorial Park Cemetery in Elizabeth, New Jersey has recently completed one new project, and another is in the works. The completed project is a newly-renovated cremation chapel and a new mausoleum is soon to follow. These renovations will help to better serve the families in the surrounding area.

Rosemount Memorial Park currently offers traditional burials, and with the new addition of a renovated cremation chapel, as well as a new mausoleum, the families of the surrounding areas will have more choices when laying their loved one to rest. The new cremation chapel building is approximately 900 square feet.

Upon completion of the cremation chapel renovation, Louis Cicalese, Cemetery President stated, "The chapel renovation will now allow families to have a burial service at the cemetery." He hopes that this renovation will give the families more convenience and an all-around better funeral service experience at Rosemount Memorial Park Cemetery.

About Rosemount Memorial Park Cemetery

Rosemount Memorial Park Cemetery has served families of all faiths in the Union County, New Jersey area. The cemetery offers traditional burials, cremation, and will soon have a mausoleum. For over 25 years, Louis Cicalese, Cemetery President, has served families of all faiths through multiple cemeteries located in the South Jersey area. Louis Cicalese also serves as an advisor to several non-profit cemetery organizations in New Jersey.

