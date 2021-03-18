SMI 10’974 0.5%  SPI 13’866 0.9%  Dow 33’179 0.5%  DAX 14’776 1.2%  Euro 1.1058 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’868 0.5%  Gold 1’735 -0.7%  Bitcoin 54’941 1.3%  Dollar 0.9271 0.5%  Öl 64.4 -4.9% 
18.03.2021 19:00:00

Room to Read Appoints Tatcha's Vicky Tsai to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Room to Read announced today the appointment of Vicky Tsai, Tatcha Founder & CEO, to the organization's global Board of Directors.

"Vicky Tsai has been a part of the Room to Read family for many years, having invested in and witnessed the impact of our programs firsthand across Asia and Africa," said Dr. Geetha Murali, Room to Read CEO. "I am honored to see Vicky deepen her commitment to our mission through her board appointment so that Room to Read can benefit from her expertise and perspectives in consumer marketing, advertising and digital strategy.  Her leadership in these areas will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our global brand."

Vicky Tsai is the Founder and CEO of Tatcha, the global luxury skincare brand founded in 2009. Splitting her time between the company's offices in San Francisco and Japan, Tsai partners with scientists at the Tatcha Institute in Tokyo to create harmonious beauty rituals to reconnect from skin to soul. Tsai's work at Tatcha has earned her the WWD Beauty Inc Founder's Award (2019) and the Cosmetic Executive Women Female Founder Award (2019). She holds a BA in Economics from Wellesley College as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School, and prior to founding Tatcha, Tsai held roles at Merrill Lynch and Starbucks.

Since 2014, every Tatcha purchase supports children's education in partnership with Room to Read through the brand's Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures Program. To date, the program has funded over 5 million days of school for girls in Africa and Southeast Asia. In 2020, Tatcha funded a U.S. program feasibility study for Room to Read. The goal of this study was to identify the geographical areas of under-served communities where investments in education equality would make the greatest impact. The study assessed inequities in access to children's reading materials and the lack of diversity in picture books in the United States. The findings will directly shape Room to Read's interventions and future impact on children in the United States.

"I'm incredibly honored to join Room to Read's Board of Directors and for the opportunity to continue supporting Room to Read's mission of transforming lives through education in an expanded, global role," said Vicky Tsai, Tatcha Founder & CEO. "With over one billion children out of school globally because of COVID-19, the need for Room to Read's work has never been greater. I'm humbled to be a part of the program's continued growth and impact both personally and professionally through Tatcha's Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures Program."

A full listing of Room to Read's board of directors can be found here.

About Room to Read

Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, Room to Read is creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality. We are achieving this goal by helping children in low-income communities develop literacy skills and a habit of reading, and by supporting girls to build skills to succeed in school and negotiate key life decisions. We collaborate with governments and other partner organizations to deliver positive outcomes for children at scale. Room to Read has benefitted more than 20 million children across 20 countries and over 40,700 communities and aims to reach 40 million children by 2025. Learn more at www.roomtoread.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/room-to-read-appoints-tatchas-vicky-tsai-to-board-of-directors-301250465.html

SOURCE Tatcha

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:50 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf E-Autobauer
08:27 Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Gesundheit hat immer Konjunktur / Daimler / Porsche / VW – Turbogeladenes Comeback
17.03.21 Anleger agieren zurückhaltend vor Fed-Sitzung
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie -15%: Zur Rose schreibt 2020 höheren Verlust als erwartet
Swatch-Aktie etwas leichter: Swatch-Chef Hayek wirft Bundesrat Missmanagement vor
KPMG entdeckt Fehler in der Bilanz von Plug Power - Plug Power-Aktie bricht ein
Bitcoin-Gutscheine gibt's jetzt in der Schweiz zum Verschenken
US-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich kaum bewegt
GameStop-Drama: Bahnt sich ein Generationenkonflikt an?
US-Notenbank bestätigt geldpolitischen Kurs
SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schliesst nach 14'800-Punkte-Hoch stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mit Gewinnen
Schindler-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Schindler dementiert Akquisitionsgerüchte
WHO-Impfrat empfiehlt Zulassung von Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie dennoch schwächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit