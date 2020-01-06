Roofing Alliance Announces 2019-2020 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award Winners

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Roofing Alliance, the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), announces the winners of the 2019-2020 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards. The winners are invited to the 2020 International Roofing Expo® (IRE) in Dallas, Texas, where they will be recognized at the NRCA's Industry Awards Ceremony and Cocktail Reception, February 5, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Celebrating its 20th year, the MVP Awards program honors leadership in the field. Contractors nominate field workers including roofing crew workers, foremen or superintendents. Distributors and supplier firms may nominate warehouse employees, warehouse foremen, drivers or equipment operators. Individuals can be nominated for their outstanding on-the-job performance and workmanship or their philanthropic contributions outside the workplace. Since the program's inception 20 years ago, 674 employees have been nominated and 255 winners and finalists have been recognized.

2019-2020 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award Winners include:

Chris Bower – Outstanding On-the-Job Performance and Workmanship

Superintendent

Exterior Solutions of Georgia, dba Bone Dry Roofing Company

Bogart, GA

Jimmy "Lefty" Cobb – Outstanding On-the-Job Performance and Workmanship

Superintendent

Graham Roofing Incorporated

West Point, MS

Todd Dunlap – Outstanding On-the-Job Performance and Workmanship; Other Noteworthy Contributions Outside the Workplace

Superintendent, Warehouse Foreman, Equipment Operator

Frost Roofing, Inc.

Wapakoneta, OH

Piotr Lis – Outstanding On-the-Job Performance and Workmanship

Superintendent

KPost Company

Dallas, TX

Corey Morris – Outstanding On-the-Job Performance and Workmanship

Foreman

Spann Roofing and Sheet Metal

Conway, SC

Heriberto Rodriquez – Outstanding On-the-Job Performance and Workmanship

Superintendent

Exterior Solutions of Georgia, dba Bone Dry Roofing Company

Bogart, GA

Michael Ryan – Outstanding On-the-Job Performance and Workmanship

Equipment Operator

OMG, Inc.

Agawam, MA

On Wednesday, February 5, during NRCA's Industry Awards Ceremony, one winner will be announced as Professional Roofing's Best of the Best, a recognition co-sponsored by OMG Roofing Products, Agawam, Mass. and Professional Roofing magazine. Josh Kelly, Roofing Alliance President and Vice President of Product Development & Innovation at OMG stated, "The Roofing Alliance's MVP Task Force determines the Best of the Best Award winner after a thorough evaluation of MVP winners using criteria such as on-the-job safety, on-the-job performance, recruiting new workers, community service and other noteworthy contributions to determine the Best of the Best. We are very proud of all the winners and especially the past and future Best of the Best Award winners."

Previous Best of the Best Award winners include:

2008: Rodney Griffith, foreman, Centimark Corp., Pelham, Ala., and Teri Stallion, field superintendent, Innovative Roofing Group, Atlanta, Ga.

2009: Eugena Madeley, yard/receiving/truck driver, Gooding, Simpson & Mackes Inc., Ephrata, Pa.

2010: Richard Heilinger, service specialist, Gooding, Simpson & Mackes Inc., Ephrata, Pa.

2011: George Denton, superintendent, Supreme Roofing Systems Inc., Dallas, Texas

2012: David Baytosh, superintendent, Advanced Roofing Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

2013: Dan Pastore, superintendent, Upstate Roofing and Painting Inc., Rochester, N.Y.

2014: Ryan Watts, foreman for Jurin Roofing Services Inc., Quakertown, Pa.

2015: Scott Luck, foreman at CentiMark Corp., Canonsburg, Pa.

2016: Curtis Purvis, superintendent for Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, Farmers Branch, Texas

2017: Narcisco Alarcon, superintendent, Antis Roofing + Waterproofing, Irvine, Calif.

2018: Alan Baird, foreman for Core Contractors Inc., Denver, Colo.

2019: Brandon Reese, foreman at Korellis Roofing, Hammond, Ind.

To learn more about the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, visit http://www.roofingalliance.net or contact Bennett Judson, the Roofing Alliance's executive director, at bjudson@nrca.net. To learn how to attend NRCA's Industry Awards Ceremony to see the Best of the Best Award presentation, visit http://www.theroofingexpo.com.

About the Roofing Alliance

The Roofing Alliance is committed to shaping the industry's future by funding education, research, scholarships and philanthropic initiatives, all for the purpose of securing the industry's future excellence. Composed of 170 members representing extraordinary leaders from the contracting, manufacturing, distribution and service provider communities, the Roofing Alliance has committed $13 million to enhance the performance and long-term viability of the industry and allocated more than $5 million to fund 48 research, education, technical and philanthropic programs and projects. Serving as the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance members are focused on giving back and supporting high-quality educational programs and ensuring timely and forward-thinking industry responses to major economic and technological issues. For more information about Roofing Alliance initiatives, visit http://www.roofingalliance.net.

