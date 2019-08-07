RoofClaim.com Reveals Field Goal for $50K Contest at the UCF Spectrum Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoofClaim.com, a JasperINC. Company, is pleased to announce the "Field Goal for $50K" contest at the University of Central Florida's Spectrum Stadium. The high-stakes event will take place on Tuesday, August 13th from 12:30pm - 2pm EST. Participants will include JasperINC. team members and RoofClaim.com customers alike - all vying for a chance to kick a field goal and win $50,000. As one of Florida's largest residential and commercial roofing companies, RoofClaim.com aims to bring its team and customers together for one of the biggest ever customer appreciation events.

The contest announcement comes on the heels of the high-volume roofing company's corporate re-branding revealing RoofClaim.com as its shingle division – providing residential roof replacement services to homeowners across the state and beyond. RoofClaim.com is hosting a contest entry form for all employees and its customers who have had their roof replaced within the last five years. All participants receive one attempt to kick a field goal from the 20-yard line, and multiple lucky winners may emerge. As a major sponsor of UCF athletics, this latest RoofClaim.com event has allowed for yet another opportunity to bring the Central Florida community together at a UCF Knights venue. This field goal for $50K challenge is just the beginning of the excitement for RoofClaim.com on the UCF campus this season. RoofClaim.com will offer a UCF student the opportunity to make the same kick during three home games this season for a chance to win the big $50,000 check.

Holding the naming rights to the UCF basketball court at Addition Financial Arena, the "Field Goal for $50K" contest demonstrates the RoofClaim.com continued support of the University while giving recognition to employees and customers in a thrilling event. "We're excited to watch participants leave it all on the field and we hope to witness a few field goals ,'' says JasperINC. CEO and President, Brian Wedding.

"Having been in business for over 15 years, we have earned a reputation of commitment to service throughout our shingle and tile roofing divisions, as well as our commercial sector. As a rapidly growing company, we have experienced tremendous expansion allowing us to produce major events such as this to bring our team and the community together," Wedding states.

Contest details can be found here: Field Goal for $50K Contest

For additional information about JasperINC. or the services provided, visit RoofClaim.com.

About JasperINC.

JasperINC., a high volume roofing company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has offered roofing services since 2004. Company offices are located in Atlanta, Fort Myers, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Lakeland, FL, Melbourne, FL, Orlando, FL, Sanford, FL, Tampa, FL, and are in the process of opening branches in Naples FL, Tallahassee, FL, Panama City FL, and Miami, FL. JasperInc. is a subsidiary of EX Capital, LLC.

SOURCE RoofClaim.com