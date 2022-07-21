Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’075 -0.4%  SPI 14’262 -0.5%  Dow 31’875 0.2%  DAX 13’282 -0.2%  Euro 0.9920 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’585 -0.1%  Gold 1’693 -0.2%  Bitcoin 22’255 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9699 -0.1%  Öl 106.5 -0.1% 
0 CHF Kommission
Roodmicrotec Aktie [Valor: 147051 / ISIN: NL0000440477]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.07.2022 07:55:00

RoodMicrotec N.V. publishes the unaudited Interim Report for 2022

Roodmicrotec
0.20 EUR 3.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Total income EUR 7.3 million (HY1 2021: EUR 7.3 million)
  • EBITDA EUR 1.4 million (HY1 2021: EUR 1.3 million)
  • Net profit EUR 0.6 million (HY1 2021: EUR 0.4 million)

Deventer, July 21, 2022 Roodmicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the unaudited Interim Report and the half-year results for the period ended on June 30, 2022.

The total income in the first half-year of 2022 is EUR 7.3 million, which is equal to the total income reported for the first half-year of 2021 and for the second half of 2021. The stable total income is driven by a continued strong delivery level, especially in the test operations unit. In the first half of 2021 we ordered and received wafers for one of our SCM customers to manage the supply chain during a planned change of an assembly house. About EUR 0.4 million was realized for these wafers as total income and approximately the same amount was accounted for in the cost for raw materials and consumables. This resulted in a higher total income and a higher cost of materials in the first half of 2021 without an impact on the net profit. These parts will be delivered during the second half of 2022 where only part of the selling price will be recognized in the total income. The profit will therefore be positive.

EBITDA increased from EUR 1.3 million for the first half of 2021 to EUR 1.4 million for the first half of 2022. The lower cost of raw materials together with a good cost control have continued to reduce the overall costs in the first half-year of 2022.

Compared to the first half of 2021, the depreciation was lower in the first half of 2022 due to lower investments during 2021. The financing costs remained unchanged.

The net profit for the first half-year of 2022 increased by 47% to EUR 0.6 million compared to the first half-year of 2021.

(x EUR 1,000)Unaudited
HY1 2022		Unaudited
HY1 2021		 
Total Income7,3177,282 
EBITDA1,4401,317 
Net profit644437 

Net cash flow from operating activities was positive with EUR 0.3 million (2021: positive with EUR 0.9 million). The change is the result of an increase in working capital during the first half of 2022. Net cash flow was negative with EUR 0.6 million (2021: positive with EUR 0.6 million). This was mainly due to the lower net cash from operating activities as well as investments and redemption of the 2012 perpetual bond during the first half of 2022.

The order book increased considerably compared to December 31, 2021, which is encouraging and indicates that a big part of the forecasted increase in total income for 2022 over last year is now covered with orders.

"Despite the general supply chain situation in the world, we have been able to continue our test operations at a high utilization level. This shows that we have logistics under control and are well prepared for the future increase in demand”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. "The global shortage of semiconductor supplies as well as logistic challenges may still impact our ability to meet our plan for the full-year 2022, but we are closely monitoring the situation to be able to act if necessary.

Unaudited Interim Report 2022

You will find the complete unaudited Interim Report 2022, which is available only in English and as an electronic version, on our corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/financial-publications.

Conference call

CEO Martin Sallenhag and CFO Arvid Ladega will present the unaudited Interim Report 2022 and respond to questions. You are invited to join RoodMicrotec’s conference call for media, analysts and shareholders (a Microsoft TEAMS event) on

Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 9:30 CEST

Login-information:
Join with your computer or mobile app        Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+49 69 509544247Germany, Frankfurt am Main
+31 20 399 9804The Netherlands, Amsterdam
+32 2 895 09 68Belgium, Bruxelles
+41 43 217 23 02Switzerland, Zurich

Find a local number – in case you are in another country

Phone Conference ID:        760 330 187#

Financial calendar

July 21, 2022Conference call for media, analysts and shareholders
October 13, 2022Trading update quarter 3-2022
January 26, 2023Publication (preliminary) annual total income 2022

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses by the Board of Management as well as on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO
Telephone: +31 570 745623        Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com        Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is only published in English. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company’s managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.  

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Roodmicrotec N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Roodmicrotec N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

20.07.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
20.07.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 18.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
20.07.22 Mehr Walmart bei Gap
20.07.22 Marktüberblick: adidas haussiert
20.07.22 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
20.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Netflix jumps 📺 Stocks surge 📈 Tesla earnings 🚗 Bitcoin breaks resistance📊
20.07.22 Marktupdate 20. Juli: US-Inflation steigt auf über 9 Prozent
19.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.85% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Intel Corp
19.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
10.06.22 Bitcoin Kurs stürzt unter 30.000 Dollar - US-Inflation springt auf 8.6 Prozent
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’581.34 17.03 USSMNU
Short 11’737.25 13.75 TSSMOU
Short 12’254.04 8.33 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’074.65 20.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’322.85 12.58 JSSMVU
Long 9’705.44 7.43 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Barry Callebaut-Aktie letztlich etwas tiefer: Wachstum verlangsamt sich etwas
Nord Stream 1: Putin signalisiert erneute Gaslieferung
Gaslieferungen im Fokus: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Credit Suisse-Aktie, Zur Rose-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Konzerne könnten nach der Valora-Übernahme ebenfalls auf der Wunschliste der Käufer stehen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger tendiert nordwärts
Gazprom: Ausbleibende Unterlagen zur Turbine für Nord Stream 1 verhindern Einbau
Tesla steigert Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich - Tesla-Aktie nachbörslich im Aufwind
Marktexperte Michael Burry rechnet mit anhaltender Inflation über Jahre
Georg Fischer-Aktie gefragt: Geringeres Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr - Anteil erneuerbarer Energie gesteigert
ASML-Aktie dreht trotzdem ins Plus: Verzögerte Umsatzbuchungen stimmen pessimistischer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit