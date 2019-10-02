+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Ron Kraus Voted Emergency Nurses Association 2020 President-Elect

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Emergency Nurses Association voting in the ENA National Election selected Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ANCS-BC, as 2020 President-elect.

(PRNewsfoto/Emergency Nurses Association)

Hailing from Fishers, Indiana, Kraus has been an emergency nurse and ENA member for 23 years and is currently a Clinical Nurse Specialist at the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. He has served the association in different leadership roles since 2007 and most recently served as the 2019 secretary/treasurer for the ENA Board of Directors.

"I was excited, humbled and honored when I heard the announcement," Kraus said. "I'm joining an elite club and I hope I can live up to standards to push ENA even further into the future and more of a world leader. I'm looking forward to being able to lead such a great group of people. Everybody in ENA is so passionate and to help lead them and remove obstacles, so they can be very successful is what I'm looking forward to."

Members also voted to elect a new secretary/treasurer, and to fill seats on the ENA Board of Directors and Nominations and Elections Committee.

Secretary/Treasurer:

  • Karla Nygren, MSN, MBA, RN, CEN, CFRN, CPEN, TCRN, CCRN, CPN, of South Dakota

Board of Directors:

  • Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC, of Florida
  • Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, of West Virginia

Additionally, voters selected four members for the Nominations and Elections Committee.

  • Region 2 – Julie Miller, BSN, RN, CEN, of Kansas
  • Region 4 – Gina Slobogin, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, NHDP-BC, CEN, PHRN, of Pennsylvania
  • Region 6 –Barbara Gibson, BSN, RN, CEN, of Tennessee
  • ENA Past Board Member Candidate – Matthew F. Powers, MS, BSN, RN, MICP, CEN, FAEN, of California

About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 44,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:
Dan Campana
Senior Manager, Communications
847-460-4017
dan.campana@ena.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ron-kraus-voted-emergency-nurses-association-2020-president-elect-300930140.html

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Nachrichten

