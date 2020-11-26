SMI 10’498 0.1%  SPI 13’021 0.2%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’287 0.0%  Euro 1.0806 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’511 0.0%  Gold 1’811 0.2%  Bitcoin 15’506 -8.9%  Dollar 0.9066 -0.2%  Öl 47.7 -2.4% 

26.11.2020 23:00:00

RomReal: Third Quarter (Q3) 2020 Results and Investor Presentation

RomReal hereby announces the results of the third quarter of 2020 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.

A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.com by 9am CET tomorrow 27 November 2020.

For further information please contact:

Harris Palaondas

Investor Relations

RomReal

investors@romreal.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

