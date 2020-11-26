|
26.11.2020 23:00:00
RomReal: Third Quarter (Q3) 2020 Results and Investor Presentation
RomReal hereby announces the results of the third quarter of 2020 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.
A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.com by 9am CET tomorrow 27 November 2020.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Air France-KLM / Deutsche Lufthansa
|58114644
|50.00 %
|15.00 %
|Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG
|58114645
|56.00 %
|11.50 %
|Alphabet Inc. (A) / Facebook Inc. / Spotify
|58114646
|55.00 %
|10.00 %
For further information please contact:
Harris Palaondas
Investor Relations
RomReal
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Nachrichten zu RomReal Invest LtdEUR Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.