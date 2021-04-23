 RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Gronskag | 23.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’229 0.2%  SPI 14’438 0.4%  Dow 33’816 -0.9%  DAX 15’321 0.8%  Euro 1.1032 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’015 1.0%  Gold 1’785 0.0%  Bitcoin 44’776 -5.8%  Dollar 0.9168 0.0%  Öl 65.8 0.1% 

RomReal Invest Aktie [Valor: 2837683 / ISIN: BMG763301022]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.04.2021 08:30:50

RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Gronskag

RomReal Invest
1.55 NOK 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has today 22 April 2021, purchased 68,288 shares of RomReal at NOK 1.88 per share in RomReal Ltd.

Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding companies 4,544,027 shares in RomReal Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


﻿

Nachrichten zu RomReal Invest LtdEUR Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten