RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Gronskag

Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has today 22 April 2021, purchased 68,288 shares of RomReal at NOK 1.88 per share in RomReal Ltd.



Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding companies 4,544,027 shares in RomReal Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act