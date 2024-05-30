|
30.05.2024 23:00:00
RomReal: First quarter (q1) 2024 Results and Investor Presentation
RomReal hereby announces the results of the first quarter 2024 via the Report and an Investor presentation attached to this message.
For further information, pls contact investors@romreal.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
