21.05.2020 21:00:00

RomReal: First Quarter (Q1) 2020 Results Presentation and Investor Presentation

RomReal hereby announces the results of the first quarter 2020 via the report and presentation attached to this message.

A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.com by 9am CET tomorrow 22 May 2020.

For further information please contact:

Harris Palaondas

Investor Relations

RomReal

investors@romreal.com 


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

