29.10.2025 21:18:43

Rollins, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $163.52 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $136.91 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.50 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $1.026 billion from $916.27 billion last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $163.52 Mln. vs. $136.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.026 Bln vs. $916.27 Bln last year.