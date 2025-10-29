Rollins Aktie 967248 / US7757111049
29.10.2025 21:18:43
Rollins, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $163.52 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $136.91 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.50 million or $0.35 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $1.026 billion from $916.27 billion last year.
Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $163.52 Mln. vs. $136.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.026 Bln vs. $916.27 Bln last year.
