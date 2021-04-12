Rollins, Inc. Board Director Henry B. Tippie To Retire

ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced the retirement of Henry B. Tippie, who joined the company in 1953. Mr. Tippie is 94 years old.

Henry B. Tippie has been associated with the Rollins family for 68 years. He was the third Director in the history of the company following the two founding Rollins brothers, John & O. Wayne Rollins. Mr. Tippie held this Director position longer than anyone in the company, including the two brothers, for roughly 56 years. Mr. Tippie also holds the company's record for the longest serving CFO to date with 17 years and 9 months in that role.

Henry Tippie has helped lead the company in a variety of accomplishments. He was the architect of Rollins' purchase of Orkin in 1964, which is considered to be the country's first ever leveraged buyout. At the time, Rollins' revenues were $9.1 million, and the price of Orkin was $62.4 million. With the everlasting leadership and support Mr. Tippie has provided throughout his career, Rollins, Inc. has grown to be over a $2 billion Company.

Mr. Tippie was one of two Rollins, Inc. directors who was present on the day of the company's listing on the stock exchange in 1968 and again on the 50th NYSE anniversary in 2018. Mr. Tippie was also inducted into the NYSE Wall of Innovators.

As Chairman Gary W. Rollins stated, "Without the financial knowledge and leadership Henry provided, Rollins, Inc. would not be where it is today. His expertise and meticulous eye for detail has allowed Rollins, Inc. to become the largest pest control company in the world. We are appreciative of Henry B. Tippie and for everything he has done for our Company. We will continue to honor his legacy and the example he provided of hard work and dedication as we continue to grow and succeed in our Company."

