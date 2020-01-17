Roll-Kraft Responds to Tube and Pipe and Roll Forming Technical Inquiries

MENTOR, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roll-Kraft receives many inquiries for technical information from tooling users and manufacturers of tube and pipe and roll formed products. The company has an on-line tool for immediately reaching Roll-Kraft technicians and other personnel for answers to situations they are encountering on their mills. Roll-Kraft also has a link on their website to provide recommendations and advice, in addition to the current informative videos available on the Roll-Kraft YouTube channel.

"Providing industry-leading technical advice and support is one of the factors that sets Roll-Kraft apart from the competition," said Chuck Gehrisch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Roll-Kraft. "Customers can expect a quick reply to their technical questions submitted via our website within one business day."

Roll-Kraft is a key provider of roll tooling to the tube and pipe and roll forming industry. It is the goal of the company to meet the customer's critical requirements for delivery, and that the tooling will perform properly the first time it is loaded on the mill. Statistics in these areas are regularly posted on the company's website and are available for a period of one year.

Learn more about Roll-Kraft and submit a technical question at roll-kraft.com.

Roll-Kraft has its headquarters in Mentor, Ohio, and maintains other facilities in Lombard, Illinois (Chicago Roll Company); Houston, Texas (Roll-Kraft Texas); and Ontario, Canada (Roll-Kraft Ltd.). Calls to the company's main line, (888) 953-9400 or (440) 205-3100, are greeted by a live operator who can assist callers in quickly reaching a technician, engineer, or sales staff, who can provide immediate assistance. The company's fax number is (440) 205-3110.

For easy and immediate contact with Roll-Kraft that transcends time zones and working hours, the website features an easy-to-use contact form.

SOURCE Roll-Kraft