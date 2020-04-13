Roll-Kraft Meets the Critical COVID-19 Crisis in Manufacturing

MENTOR, Ohio, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roll-Kraft is open for business and available to provide tooling to companies that are increasing their efforts to meet the challenge during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Roll-Kraft manufactures tooling for the tube and pipe and roll form industry.

Several customers have turned to Roll-Kraft for assistance in re-tooling, in order to manufacture products to meet the current needs of the community. Welded Tubes, Inc., in Ohio, is one such company.

Welded Tubes was recently awarded a significant amount of business to manufacture hospital beds in response to the demands in various COVID-19 hotspots. At the onset of manufacturing, it was determined that their mill needed an additional tooling pass to aid in production. Joe Frandanisa, Welded Tubes company president commented, "We contacted Roll-Kraft, and in less than eight hours, Roll-Kraft provided the necessary tooling to keep our production running at full capacity and enable us to fill this tremendous need. On behalf of our entire Welded Tubes team, I want to express our thanks to Roll-Kraft for its unbelievable service and support."

Roll-Kraft is exceptionally prepared to aid in the current situation. With an experienced engineering team, and multiple locations totaling more than fifty CNC (computerized numerical control) machines, customers can rely on Roll-Kraft to supply tooling to meet the current need. In addition, Roll-Kraft provides the only performance guarantee in the industry.

