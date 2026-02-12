Roku Aktie 38183498 / US77543R1023
12.02.2026 22:52:55
Roku Swings To Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $80.5 million or $0.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $35.5 million or $0.24 per share last year.
Revenues for the quarter were $1.39 billion, compared to $1.20 billion last year.
Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.20 billion, up roughly 18% year-over-year, with total gross profit of $530 million and adjusted EBITDA of $130 million.
For the full year 2026, the company expects total net revenue of $5.500 billion, total gross profit of $2.435 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $635 million.