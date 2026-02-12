Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Roku Aktie

12.02.2026 22:52:55

Roku Swings To Q4 Profit

Roku
61.39 CHF -9.33%
(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $80.5 million or $0.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $35.5 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.39 billion, compared to $1.20 billion last year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.20 billion, up roughly 18% year-over-year, with total gross profit of $530 million and adjusted EBITDA of $130 million.

For the full year 2026, the company expects total net revenue of $5.500 billion, total gross profit of $2.435 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $635 million.