Roku and Innovid Bring Sophisticated Measurement Tools to TV

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Innovid today announced a new analytics solution to measure and understand daily demographic reach and frequency on TV campaigns run across the Roku platform, and Linear TV.

The new solution marries OTT and linear TV occurrence and identity data from Roku’s 30.5 million active accounts as of June 30, with Innovid’s OTT ad serving footprint across over 75 million households. Matched together, the unique datasets are expected to provide marketers with new insights to better allocate advertising inventory bought from Roku and from other publishers without additional tagging or integrations.

"More than half of Roku’s audience are cord cutters,” said Alison Levin, Vice President, Ad Sales and Strategy, Roku. "As marketers follow viewers from linear TV to OTT, they need tools to evaluate audience overlap and incremental reach across screens and suppliers.”

"Marketers understand that OTT can build incremental reach to traditional TV buys. Innovid and Roku are now making it easier to connect audiences across all of television,” said Jessica Hogue, General Manager, Measurement and Analytics, Innovid. "The ability to measure reach and frequency across ad campaigns running on linear TV and the Roku platform gives marketers deeper transparency and the ability to reduce over-frequency to drive better business outcomes.”

"We are excited about the new capabilities Roku and Innovid are bringing to the market,” said Mike Law, President at Dentsu’s Amplifi. "The ability to manage daily incremental reach and frequency across OTT and Linear TV is very much needed as we continue to scale spend in OTT and will help give us more confidence to know our clients’ investment in OTT is driving measurable results.”

This solution expands upon Roku Ad Insights, a suite of analytics tools that is designed to measure ad effectiveness in OTT, introduced in 2018. This new partnership broadens Roku and Innovid’s long-standing collaboration. Innovid’s ad technology has been part of Roku’s ad framework since 2015.

The product is now being tested with several select Innovid and Roku clients including Verizon. The solution will soon expand to include all of OTT, broadening it beyond the Roku platform.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading independent global advertising platform with TV at the core. We enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of high-performing ads across all digitally enabled channels including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, London, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Tokyo, and Singapore.

