24.08.2020

Rokmaster acquires additional mineral titles adjoining the Revel Ridge Project to include newly discovered mineralization

TSXV: RKR
Frankfurt: 1RR
OTC Pink: RKMSF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (or the "Company") reports that it has expanded its current land package of Crown Grants and Mineral Claims making up the Revel Ridge Project, from 5,115 hectares to 14,277 hectares. The company's mineral claims now encompass a twelve by seventeen kilometer area.

Due to the encouraging results of its ongoing surface geological mapping and prospecting, Rokmaster acquired the additional mineral rights and mineral title by staking Mineral Claims from the Province of British Columbia. The greatly expanded area will facilitate the Company's future exploration of recently discovered mineralization of interest and prospective geological formations.

Sample results will be announced as received from MSALABS, an accredited analytical laboratory.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

