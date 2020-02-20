20.02.2020 04:37:00

ROIDMI debuts new Cordless Vacuum Model at the 2020 VDTA Convention

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 edition of the Vacuum Dealers Trade Association (VDTA) Show and Convention was successfully held at Las Vegas Convention Center, Hall 3, from16-18 February. ROIDMI was the one, and the only vacuum cleaner dealer from China debuting at the VDTA convention. ROIDMI revealed their latest vacuum model.

Booth Effect Chart

At this international trade show for home cleaning, ROIDMI released a reward of "One Million Dollars to look for inspiration for their X20t generation of a cordless vacuum cleaner."

ROIDMI, as the only Chinese Brand invited to the VDTA international trade show for cleaning appliances, has represented the high-end cordless vacuum cleaner market in Chinabrining something new and different to the show.

Exhibition site

ROIDMI showed the audiences their full product range of cordless vacuum cleaners through product showcase and interactive experience. The outstanding design and excellent performance of ROIDMI products, especially the most popular product "X20" - the X20t-generation cordless vacuum cleaner, which helped draw attention and attendees to the booth.

As one of the core products by ROIDMI, the spotlight was on the X20, the innovative implementation of a dual vacuum and mop system (suck, sweep, drag, all in one) into a bagless upright stick cordless vacuum cleaner, that doubles the cleaning simplicity and delivers stronger suction for a longer time. This pioneering design has begun to lead the trend in the upright cordless vacuum cleaner industry. With its powerful suction, easy smart operation, and unique stylish design of appearance, ROIDMI X20 cordless vacuum cleaner has become so popular and is highly recognized by numerous national and global consumers.

ROIDMI has demonstrated the most advanced quality and high-end experience of cordless vacuum cleaners from China to the Globe. RODMI focuses on the development of simple but innovative technology in high-end cordless vacuum cleaners and is committed to creating the best cleaning experience. The debut of the latest model in the US is once again another disruptive innovation to create a new peak in the powerful performance and excellent cleaning experience of cordless vacuum cleaners. With independent innovation and scientific R&D, ROIDMI has already entered the mainstream markets of over 60 countries and served millions of families around the world.

Established in Chinaand focusing on global expansion, ROIDMI's first appearance at the VDTA International Cleaning Appliance Convention revealed the strength of the brand. This event provided an opportunity for the comprehensive brand strategy for ROIDMI's globalization.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roidmi-debuts-new-cordless-vacuum-model-at-the-2020-vdta-convention-301008093.html

SOURCE ROIDMI

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.02.20
Vontobel: Mit derinet traden - mit Vontobel Volt® langfristig anlegen
19.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.02.20
Palladium kennt keine Grenzen
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
19.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences Inc, Boston Scientific Corp
19.02.20
SMI-Rally noch nicht beendet
18.02.20
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen
Merkel will nach Wechsel an CDU-Spitze Bundeskanzlerin bleiben
Sulzer steigert Umsatz und Gewinn zweistellig - Sulzer-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX verbuchte Aufschläge -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Amazon-CEO verkauft erneut Aktien in Milliardenhöhe
Boeing findet neues Problem bei 737-Max-Krisenjets - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Ausblick: Swiss Re legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Katastrophenanleihen in Zeiten des Coronavirus: Auszahlungskriterien noch nicht erfüllt
Valora-Aktie klettert: Valora hält Umsatz 2019 fast stabil
Von Gold bis Rhodium: Das sehen Experten für Edelmetalle in 2020 voraus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX verbuchte Aufschläge -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete zur Wochenmitte Zuwächse. Der DAX wies grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich gut behauptet. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;