01.06.2020 20:12:00

ROI Rocket: Stressed Americans Pondering Life Changes Due To COVID-19

DENVER, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, about one in two Americans (49%) say they plan to make a significant change to their lives. The most popular change is the adoption of new habits to improve health and wellness. About two in five Americans (38%) indicate this is one of their post-pandemic priorities.

Another 10% of Americans report reconsidering or changing their careers in light of the pandemic and its health and economic implications. This sentiment is most prevalent among young adults whose educational and career prospects have been heavily impacted by coronavirus countermeasures. About one in five 18 to 24-year-olds (22%) intend to reconsider or change careers compared to 15% of those in the next age bracket, 25 to 34-year-olds.

Some of these changes are driven by inordinately high levels of household stress, whether financial, physical or emotional. Most Americans (59%) report some form of 'serious stress' in their household. The most prevalent type of stress is psychological/emotional (41%), followed by financial (34%) and physical/medical (18%). Younger adults—those 18 to 24-years-old—are more likely than older Americans to report emotional and/or financial stresses.

One source of stress among parents with children at home has been the challenge of working while ensuring their children are engaged in distance learning. About one in five parents (21%) say having children at home has made it much more difficult for them to work remotely during the pandemic lockdown and, on top of that, relatively few (26%) are 'extremely satisfied' with the quality of the distance learning their children have received.

On the whole, however, most parents (80%) rate the quality of their parenting during the pandemic as neither appreciably better nor worse than before and only 4% say it's likely they'll separate from or divorce their spouse or significant other.

At this point, most Americans regard their particular household stresses as unusually high but tolerable. The open question is, how long will this opinion hold? The longer current stress levels persist, the more likely we'll see spikes in personal bankruptcies, divorces, student absenteeism and other phenomena that will, in turn, extend some of the worst consequences of the pandemic into the distant future.

ABOUT THIS RESEARCH

This study of 1,003 U.S. residents aged 18 and older was fielded between May 27 and May 30, 2020. The results have an associated margin of error of +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence level in the most conservative case. This means the results come within plus or minus 3.1% of the results that would have been obtained given a census of all qualified individuals. Sample collection was balanced to U.S. Census figures for gender, age, race/ethnicity and household income.

The study is projected to run for another five (5) weeks and include separate, supplemental studies of business leaders and healthcare professionals. Press releases will be issued periodically for these studies as warranted by the results.

ABOUT ROI ROCKET

Founded in 2007, ROI Rocket is a leading provider of full-service market research, marketing and sales automation, and digital agency support with offices in Denver, CO, Vancouver, WA, and Jacksonville, FL.

PRESS CONTACTS

For additional information about this study, please contact David McGrath, CEO (david.mcgrath@roirocket.com) or Libby Perkins, General Counsel (libby.perkins@roirocket.com).

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roi-rocket-stressed-americans-pondering-life-changes-due-to-covid-19-301068690.html

SOURCE ROI Rocket

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
A New Era of Efficiencies and Innovation?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Rohstoffe im Mai 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bill und Melinda Gates - Aktien-Investitionen der Gates Stiftung
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat
Konkurrenz für Apple Car Play: Huawei HiCar wird in BYD-Fahrzeugen verbaut
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum geben die Ölpreise nach
Airbus erwägt Produktionskürzungen für A320-Flugzeug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB