10.01.2020 19:43:00

Rogers Healy Hosts Selling Mega Mansions Season Five Airing Soon

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 5 of Selling Mega Mansions features homes in Las Vegas, NV, Aspen, CO, Charlotte, NC, and Charleston, SC. On each episode, Rogers Healy helps a couple in search of their dream home make their decision of a lifetime. It's funny, comical, gut wrenching and charming all at the same time. Viewers will laugh, cry, and celebrate alongside Rogers and the buyers.

Rogers Healy hosts Season 5 of Selling Mega Mansions

"Filming this season of Selling Mega Mansions was an absolute blast and allowed me to combine my favorite things: real estate, TV and travel," says Healy.

Based out of Dallas, TX, Rogers Healy specializes in real estate in every city imaginable, both locally and globally. His role in the show directly mirrors what he does on a day to day basis in the bustling world of real estate. His connection with clients and the relationships formed truly cannot be matched.

"This adventure was full of beautiful and unique architecture, a talented crew, and some of the greatest people a guy could ask for. I'm really excited for the world to see the show," says Healy.

To see the full schedule, visit AWEtv.com. AWE TV can be found on DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Cable, Roku, etc.

CONTACT:
Riley Johnson – Brand Manager for Rogers Healy
251-753-4504
connect@rogershealy.com
Instagram: @RogersHealy

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rogers-healy-hosts-selling-mega-mansions-season-five-airing-soon-300985081.html

SOURCE The Rogers Healy Companies

