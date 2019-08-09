Roger Mumford Homes announces new community coming soon to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roger Mumford Homes is pleased to announce that it has started collecting VIP registrations for its newest Monmouth County community. Oak Hollow Middletown is an intimate collection of 12 new single-family homes with side entry garages on Oxley Lane and Taylor Lane in beautiful Middletown, NJ.

Oak Hollow Middletown will feature Roger Mumford Homes' innovative home designs that highlight four to five bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three baths, 2-Zone Heating and Cooling, Superior Wall basement systems and master bedroom tray ceilings.

"Approximately half of the land that consists of Oak Hollow at Middletown is deed-restricted woods, which creates a wonderful buffer for this new community," said Roger Mumford, President of Roger Mumford Homes. "Oak Hollow at Middletown is a terrific opportunity for buyers looking to move to an upscale location at a great price in Monmouth County."

Other highlights include: Open floor plans with spacious great rooms; well-appointed kitchens with stone countertops, recessed panel cabinets and Samsung stainless steel appliances; master baths with oversized showers; oak treads and railing on main stairs; large master suites with tray ceilings and generous walk-in closets; carriage-style insulated garage doors, and 2-zone high-efficiency 95+ natural gas forced air furnace along with high efficiency air conditioning.

"Our quality construction and attractive detailing stands out to homebuyers," said Mumford. "We create homes for today's lifestyles, utilizing space efficiently with premium, thoughtful features."

Residents will enjoy easy access to entertainment, fine dining and shopping. Downtown Red Bank, The Grove at Shrewsbury and the Monmouth Mall are all located nearby. Perfect for a night out – PNC Bank Arts Center, Count Basie Theatre and Two River Theatre are within minutes of the community. Families can also enjoy recreational opportunities at Holmdel Park, Deep Cut Gardens and Thompson Park. Commuters will have easy access to Routes 35 and 36, as well as the Garden State Parkway. The Middletown NJ Transit® Train Station, NY Waterway Ferry, Seastreak Ferry and Newark International Airport are all easily accessible from this desirable Monmouth County location.

Homes will be priced from the low $700s. Those interested in the community are invited to call 732-693-2945 or visit OakHollowMiddletown.com to become an Oak Hollow VIP and receive the latest news and information.

About Roger Mumford Homes

Roger Mumford Homes was founded in 2005 by Roger Mumford, former President and Co-founder of the Matzel & Mumford Organization, which built over 75 new home communities in New Jersey. The builder has since earned multiple awards in recognition of its excellence in design and detail, reinforcing its brand and reputation. To learn more, please visit RogerMumfordHomes.com or call 732.842.1580.

