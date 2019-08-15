15.08.2019 08:55:00

Roger Lawrence Appointed to PathSensors, Inc Scientific Advisory Board

BALTIMORE, August 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathSensors announced today that Roger Lawrence has joined the company's Scientific Advisory Board. Mr. Lawrence is a member of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Board of Directors, Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) Institute for Food Safety and Health (IFSH) Advisory Board, Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (JIFSAN) Advisory Council and the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dean's Global Advisory Council.

Mr. Lawrence recently retired from McCormick & Company, Inc. He served as a Corporate Officer and Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory. He was responsible for Quality, Food Safety and Regulatory strategic direction and operational guidance as well as functional oversight throughout the corporation's worldwide operations and supply chain. In this role, he provided functional support to retail, food service and industrial customers.

Mr. Lawrence held leadership roles for 38 years at McCormick including the Vice President, Operations and Technology for the Asia-Pacific Zone, Vice President of Quality and Product Development for US Consumer Products, Director of Product Development and Quality Assurance for the International Group and Director of Technical Services for Europe.

"I believe that PathSensors brings a differentiation to the development of pragmatic value-added food safety methodology to industry which enhances public health," said Mr. Lawrence. "This relationship provides me an opportunity to use the experience and know-how which I accumulated over my career in industry to a meaningful cause."

"I'm looking forward to a future in food safety with the help of a seasoned expert like Mr. Lawrence," stated PathSensors President, Ted Olsen. "His counsel will serve us well as we venture into new markets with our innovative technology."

About PathSensors, Inc
PathSensors is a leading biotechnology solutions and environmental testing company. Using CANARY technology, they develop systems that provide high-speed, high-sensitivity pathogen detection to users working in plant health, food safety, biodefense, and emerging disease. Their mission is to make the world a safer place by detecting pathogens that cause sickness and death. For more information, please visit http://www.pathsensors.com and follow them on Twitter @pathsensorsinc.

 

SOURCE PathSensors, Inc

