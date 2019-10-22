Rocky Mountain Smiles Has Moved to West Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Smiles is excited to announce that they have moved their practice to a new location in West Loveland, CO. Now located at 3214 W. Eisenhower Blvd. Suite B, Loveland, CO. 80537, the new dental office location is more spacious so that they can better accommodate their patients.

A leading family dental practice in Loveland, Rocky Mountain Smiles is thrilled that their new location offers benefits for new and returning patients. While their former location near downtown Loveland was charming in its own right, parking was limited and the operating space could be confining. The new dental office, on West Eisenhower Blvd. just down the road from Dairy Delite, now offers 44 parking spaces.

In addition to better parking and improved ease-of-access for patients, Dr. Paul Bigus, DDS, and his staff are pleased to be able to offer improved waiting room accommodations, such as new chairs and a coffee bar. Along with serving as a lounge for patients, the new space will also be able to accommodate larger class sizes for Rocky Mountain Smiles dental assisting school program.

Most importantly, Rocky Mountain Smiles will continue to provide comprehensive family dental treatments to their Loveland-area patients. The new location is a supplement to the patient-centered care Dr. Bigus and his staff have been providing for years.

Said Dr. Bigus, "It's a privilege to be able to settle into a spacious office that our patients will love. We are excited to call Loveland the home of Rocky Mountain Smiles for many years to come."

Having received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Scranton and a Doctorate in Dental Surgery (DDS) from the New York University College of Dentistry, Dr. Bigus is licensed to practice dentistry in Colorado and Pennsylvania. Having relocated to Loveland from Northeastern Pennsylvania back in 2006, Dr. Bigus, his wife, and three children have called Loveland their home for over a decade. Rocky Mountain Smiles is a general and cosmetic dentistry, serving families with a patient-centered approach to dental care. The dental practice's staff includes Rhonda, office manager, Stephanie and Tiffany, dental hygienists, Kim, patient coordinator, along with Melani and Jess, our dental assistants. The entire staff looks forward to helping their patients achieve and maintain healthy, happy smiles.

