Rocky Mountain ADA Center Director Tapped as New Vice President and Event Chairperson for National Disability Awareness Group: NARRTC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rocky Mountain ADA Center (RMADAC), a member of the National Network of ADA Centers, is pleased to announce its director, Dana Barton, has been appointed Vice President and Event Chairperson of NARRTC (formerly known as the National Association of Rehabilitation Research and Training Centers).

Barton will assist in leading NARRTC's mission to improve the quality of life and the inclusion of individuals with disabilities and their families through events, relevant research, training, technical assistance, knowledge translation, development and demonstration activities. Barton will dedicate the majority of her time in this volunteer position by spearheading the planning and execution of the organization's annual events.

"I am honored to accept this new position within NARRTC," said Dana Barton. "This is an amazing organization dedicated to improving the lives of our great nation's largest minority population; people with disabilities. As the RMADAC is part of the NIDILRR family, I pledge to work tirelessly in my new position to increase the impact NARRTC has on both NIDILRR stakeholders and the greater public."

NIDILRR, the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation and Research is the US Government's primary disability research agency and provides grant dollars to the RMADAC and additional nine ADA Centers across the nation. It works in conjunction with NARRTC to share and disseminate information to the public in a variety of ways including through events, written materials and training.

"Adding Dana's energy and vast experience to our group will lend to the increased impact we have as an organization," said Dr. Jae Kennedy, President of NARRTC. "She has a unique talent to bring people together to reach goals and milestones and also has a fantastic understanding of current informational trends needed to improve the lives of people with disabilities. We couldn't be more thrilled that Dana accepted this important role within our organization."

About NARRTC: NARRTC is a diverse association of NIDILRR stakeholders that promotes the generation and application of rigorous, relevant disability research and practice to support the full inclusion of people with disabilities and their families. Throughout the year, it offers practical educational activities on such topics such as grants administration, research methods, knowledge translation, and community engagement. The organization seeks to raise awareness among its membership of similar, no-cost resources available to them from other organizations. NARRTC is on the steering committee of the Disability and Rehabilitation Research Coalition, a group of national non-profit organizations committed to enhancing the federal commitment to disability, independent living, and rehabilitation research. Those interested in joining NARRTC, please click here.

About the Rocky Mountain ADA Center: The Rocky Mountain ADA Center provides information on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to individuals and organizations throughout Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is a member of the National Network of ADA Centers and is funded by National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR grant number 90DP0094-01-00). Our center is powered by and a project of Meeting the Challenge, Inc. located in Colorado Springs, CO. The center's staff members represent a diverse and dynamic group of individuals who are dedicated to the driving spirit of the ADA as well as the complex standards behind the law. To connect with the Rocky Mountain ADA Center on social media, click here. The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is available to assist with any of the following areas: material dissemination, technical assistance on the ADA, training and referrals.

