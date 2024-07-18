Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’270 -0.5%  SPI 16’295 -0.4%  Dow 41’198 0.6%  DAX 18’480 0.2%  Euro 0.9660 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’910 0.4%  Gold 2’464 0.2%  Bitcoin 57’375 1.2%  Dollar 0.8839 0.1%  Öl 84.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599ABB1222171EMS-CHEMIE1644035NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swatch1225515Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528
Top News
Geldverdienen mit Computerspielen - so geht's
EZB-Beschluss: Zinsen bleiben unverändert
Energiewendefonds setzt auf Exxon-Aktie - Portfoliomanager erläutert seinen Plan
Ausblick: Sartorius vz gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
SoftwareONE-Aktie höher: Finanzinvestoren prüfen offenbar erneut Kaufofferten für SoftwareONE
Suche...
Plus500 Depot Krypto kaufen
Rockwool International A-S Aktie [Valor: 364101 / ISIN: DK0010219153]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.07.2024 14:50:12

ROCKWOOL upgrades expected earnings margin for full-year 2024

finanzen.net zero Rockwool International A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Rockwool International A-S
2916.00 DKK -2.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S  
Release no. 40 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

18 July 2024

ROCKWOOL upgrades expected earnings margin for full-year 2024

Based on preliminary reporting, ROCKWOOL increases the expected EBIT margin for 2024 as follows:

  • EBIT margin is increased to around 17 percent from the previously forecasted outlook of around 15 percent.

Main preliminary highlights for Q2 and H1 2024:

  • Net sales for Q2 2024 reached 1010 MEUR, an increase of ten percent in local currencies with a particular strong demand in North America, Eastern Europe and a positive development in Central Europe.
  • Net sales for H1 2024 reached 1928 MEUR, an increase of eight percent in local currencies.
  • EBIT in Q2 2024 increased 42 percent to 189 MEUR, with a 18.7 percent EBIT margin, up 4.2 percentage points from Q2 2023.
  • EBIT in H1 2024 increased 44 percent to 341 MEUR, with a 17.7 percent EBIT margin, up 4.4 percentage points from H1 2023.

Outlook 2024:

ROCKWOOL Group had a good Q2 2024 with solid growth. The sales increase was driven by volume growth while sales prices overall remained stable while trended slightly downwards in some markets to preserve market share. Earnings levels continued at the sound level experienced in Q1, as input costs remained lower than expected mainly because of stable energy prices.

The North American market continues to grow well, and our factories there are now running near full capacity, reflecting the strong demand and our ongoing efforts to catch up on deliveries and reduce lead times. Also, the regions Central and Eastern Europe including Russia continued the sales growth within the renovation and industrial business. Volume increased solidly in South Asia, driven by strong demand.

Despite good earnings in H1 2024, we still see the risk of a negative impact from sales prices during the second half of the year to preserve market share. In addition, Inflation for some input costs remains persistent and we expect a continued negative product mix to impact margins.

Based on these factors, we expect the full year EBIT margin at around 17 percent, up from the previously outlook of around 15 percent. The outlook for sales remains unchanged with an expected growth of around mid-single-digit percent in local currencies. The investment level excluding acquisitions is maintained at around 375 MEUR.

ROCKWOOL Group will publish its full Q2 and H1 2024 results on 22 August 2024.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Chief Financial Officer
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment


Analysen zu Rockwool International A-S (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:52 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
13:41 UBS KeyInvest: Taiwan – Am Puls des KI-Booms / Streaming – Spannung in Serie
08:59 Schwergewichte retten SMI
06:56 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
17.07.24 The Economics of Corporate Bond Markets
17.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’768.46 19.64 UBSAOU
Short 13’052.07 13.90 0MSSMU
Short 13’558.33 8.85 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’276.54 18.07.2024 14:46:37
Long 11’737.57 18.60 Z9UBSU
Long 11’490.38 13.64 ITUBSU
Long 11’029.29 8.88 S5TMYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie steigt kräftig: Erneut früher Forschungserfolg im Kampf gegen Fettleibigkeit
NVIDIA, AMD und Super Micro: KI-Aktien im Abwärtstrend - Steht ein Ausverkauf bevor?
Rheinmetall erhält Raketen-Rahmenvertrag von der Bundeswehr - Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Gewinnausblick für Gesamtjahr nach starker Performance erneut erhöht
ABB-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich ab: Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA fällt am Nachmittag tief
Nestlé-Aktie vor den Quartalszahlen: Deshalb könnte sich ein Investment lohnen
ASML-Aktie verliert trotzdem deutlich: Auftragseingang wächst stärker als erwartet
Apple-Aktie bricht nach positiven Analysten-Prognosen Rekord - Super Micro Computer bald im NASDAQ 100

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten