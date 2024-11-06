Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rockwool International A-S Aktie [Valor: 364101 / ISIN: DK0010219153]
06.11.2024 15:05:23

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 60 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

6 November 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 October – 5 November 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]347,600 890,321,344
30 October 20241,4002,976.994,167,786
31 October 20241,4002,991.494,188,086
1 November 20241,4002,986.664,181,324
4 November 20241,5002,969.384,454,070
5 November 20241,5002,950.414,425,615
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)354,800 911,738,225

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 408,683 B shares corresponding to 1.89 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 October – 5 November 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


