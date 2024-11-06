|
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 60 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
6 November 2024
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 October – 5 November 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|347,600
|890,321,344
|30 October 2024
|1,400
|2,976.99
|4,167,786
|31 October 2024
|1,400
|2,991.49
|4,188,086
|1 November 2024
|1,400
|2,986.66
|4,181,324
|4 November 2024
|1,500
|2,969.38
|4,454,070
|5 November 2024
|1,500
|2,950.41
|4,425,615
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|354,800
|911,738,225
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 408,683 B shares corresponding to 1.89 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 October – 5 November 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
