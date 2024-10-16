Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rockwool International A-S Aktie [Valor: 364101 / ISIN: DK0010219153]
16.10.2024 14:31:36

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Rockwool International A-S
3126.00 DKK 0.39%
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 57 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

16 October 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 9 – 15 October 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]328,000 830,323,958
  9 October 20241,3003,059.023,976,726
10 October 20241,3003,072.333,994,029
11 October 20241,3003,083.024,007,926
14 October 20241,2003,102.603,723,120
15 October 20241,2003,141.193,769,428
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)334,300 849,795,187

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 388,183 B shares corresponding to 1.80 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 9 – 15 October 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

