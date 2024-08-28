Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rockwool International A-S Aktie [Valor: 364101 / ISIN: DK0010219153]
28.08.2024 14:01:50

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Rockwool International A-S
2894.00 DKK 2.41%
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 47 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

28 August 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 21 – 27 August 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]278,200 684,497,161
21 August 20241,8002,759.294,966,722
22 August 20241,8002,761.904,971,420
23 August 20241,8002,790.985,023,764
26 August 20241,6002,825.374,520,592
27 August 20241,4002,863.974,009,558
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)286,600 707,989,217

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 340,483 B shares corresponding to 1.57 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 21 – 27 August 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


