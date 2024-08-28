|
28.08.2024 14:01:50
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 47 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
28 August 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 21 – 27 August 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|278,200
|684,497,161
|21 August 2024
|1,800
|2,759.29
|4,966,722
|22 August 2024
|1,800
|2,761.90
|4,971,420
|23 August 2024
|1,800
|2,790.98
|5,023,764
|26 August 2024
|1,600
|2,825.37
|4,520,592
|27 August 2024
|1,400
|2,863.97
|4,009,558
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|286,600
|707,989,217
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 340,483 B shares corresponding to 1.57 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 21 – 27 August 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)
|
21.08.24
|Ausblick: Rockwool International A-S (B) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Rockwool International A-S (B) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
14.05.24
|Ausblick: Rockwool International A-S (B) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Rockwool International A-S (B) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)