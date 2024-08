Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 47 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 August 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 21 – 27 August 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 278,200 684,497,161 21 August 2024 1,800 2,759.29 4,966,722 22 August 2024 1,800 2,761.90 4,971,420 23 August 2024 1,800 2,790.98 5,023,764 26 August 2024 1,600 2,825.37 4,520,592 27 August 2024 1,400 2,863.97 4,009,558 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 286,600 707,989,217

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 340,483 B shares corresponding to 1.57 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 21 – 27 August 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

