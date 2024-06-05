Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 31 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 June 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 29 May – 4 June 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 183,500 415,452,083 29 May 2024 1,500 2,871.51 4,307,265 30 May 2024 1,500 2,845.08 4,267,620 31 May 2024 1,500 2,837.70 4,256,550 3 June 2024 1,500 2,881.77 4,322,655 4 June 2024 1,700 2,813.13 4,782,321 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 191,200 437,388,494

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 245,083 B shares corresponding to 1.13 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 29 May – 4 June 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

