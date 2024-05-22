|
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 27 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
22 May 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 May 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|169,500
|377,334,579
|15 May 2024
|1,500
|2,643.42
|3,965,130
|16 May 2024
|1,500
|2,677.57
|4,016,355
|17 May 2024
|1,500
|2,652.96
|3,979,440
|21 May 2024
|2,000
|2,652.91
|5,305,820
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|176,000
|394,601,324
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 236,288 B shares corresponding to 1.09 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 May 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachment
