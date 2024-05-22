Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.05.2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Rockwool International A-S
2642.00 DKK -1.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 27 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

22 May 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 May 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]169,500 377,334,579
15 May 20241,5002,643.423,965,130
16 May 20241,5002,677.574,016,355
17 May 20241,5002,652.963,979,440
21 May 20242,0002,652.915,305,820
    
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)176,000 394,601,324

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 236,288 B shares corresponding to 1.09 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 May 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachment


pagehit