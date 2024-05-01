Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’261 -0.6%  SPI 15’067 -0.5%  Dow 37’816 -1.5%  DAX 17’932 -1.0%  Euro 0.9829 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’921 -1.2%  Gold 2’287 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’875 -5.3%  Dollar 0.9211 0.2%  Öl 85.1 -3.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Canopy Growth131680879Tesla11448018Logitech2575132HOCHDORF2466652Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Straumann117544866Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
IWF-Direktor mit Warnung an Anleger: Diese Hinweise deuten auf eine Überbewertung am Markt hin
MTU Aero Engines-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch UBS AG
Ausblick: HUGO BOSS präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: RBI vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Swisscom legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Rockwool International A-S Aktie [Valor: 364101 / ISIN: DK0010219153]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.05.2024 10:58:54

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

finanzen.net zero Rockwool International A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Rockwool International A-S
2296.00 DKK -0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 20 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

1 May 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 24 – 30 April 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]148,300 326,625,228
24 April 20242,0002,308.274,616,540
25 April 20243,5002,260.127,910,420
26 April 20241,7002,322.073,947,519
29 April 20241,7002,322.383,948,046
30 April 20241,6002,304.173,686,672
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)158,800 350,734,425

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 219,088 B shares corresponding to 1.01 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 24 – 30 April 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments