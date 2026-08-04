Rockwell Automation Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Up 4.7% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of $12.72 to $13.02 per share and adjusted earnings of $13.00 to $13.30 per share on net sales and organic sales growth of 7.5 to 9.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $11.88 to $12.48 per share and adjusted earnings of $12.50 to $13.10 per share on net sales and organic sales growth of 5 to 9 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ROK is trading on the NYSE at $458.00, down $22.49 or 4.68 percent.

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